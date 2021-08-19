GTA Remastered Trilogy expected to be launched in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Remastered Trilogy that is allegedly in the works may not be available until 2022, leaks suggest.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, all of which being symbolic in their own right, will be getting the next-gen treatment and providing an all-new look to a gaming series that is adored by large segments of the gaming community.

All games emerged from the PS2 era, between 2001 and 2004, where Sony was argued to be at the peak of its popularity at the time, taking advancements in gaming technology into consideration.

While the franchise was originally played in 2D form and from an aerial perspective, the third instalment, with protagonist Claude, completely revolutionised the way that fans think about the series as a whole.

Each title brought better graphical implementations and more in-game activities for the player to carry out in the open-world fictional locations of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas. While GTA 3 was considered as the "3D universe", Vice City progressed to provide us more accessible buildings and motorbikes just to name a few examples, while San Andreas went further with the introduction of gyms and fast-food restaurants where your physique could be altered accordingly.

Because of the progression that players have witnessed during that time, the thought of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S receiving their own remastered versions is a mouth-watering prospect.

GTA Remastered Trilogy Release Date

While there has been no official announcement from Rockstar Games at this time regarding the release date of these three classic games, some believe that we may not see the GTA remastered trilogy until at least 2022.

Notorious leaker and DualShckers writer Tom Henderson took to social media and revealed when he believes the developers will be bringing out these iconic titles together.

Henderson said:

"I wasn't going to mention the GTA Remastered Trilogy, because everything I've heard has been covered - The only difference is that I don't believe the launch time frame is correct. Sometime in 2022."

While it may be disappointed that the launch seems quite some time away, it is something to circle in your calendar next year and could be one of the biggest launches of 2022.

