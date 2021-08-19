Call of Duty Vanguard: Alpha download size revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard has finally been officially confirmed as the next game in the franchise and the download size for the Alpha has been revealed.

The fact that they are ready to release an Alpha version of the game, suggests that we are not too far away from that release date. At this time, such a timeframe has yet to be confirmed. Rumours suggest that we could see it on the shelves and in online stores by November 2021.

Vanguard provides the setting at the end of World War II and the defeat of Nazi Germany, which is exciting as we have not had a game set in this era in the franchise as of yet.

Many Call of Duty fans will be over the moon to hear that there is a huge in-game event promoting Vanguard in Warzone on the evening of 19th August.

Alpha download size revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard

Although many will be keeping more of an eye out for the beta, the Alpha being released is definitely huge news. This will help the developers find any bugs and issues and they can typically be easily rectified.

The news has been surfacing on Twitter today that the download size for Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha on the Playstation 5 will be 20.376 GB. No doubt it will be the same size, if not similar on Xbox and PC.

What we know so far is that the Alpha will be available for the PS4 - as well as the PS5. It will be brought out in all regions and many believe that the size might vary by about 2-3 GB depending on the region you live in.

Vanguard has high expectations - which is mainly due to how enjoyable Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been since its launch last year during a COVID-stricken period for the gaming industry as a whole.

Hopefully, the Alpha will reveal that the game is running smoothly and that there are no big bugs that could cause the release of the game to be delayed.

