Sheffield United Transfer News: European side still in the hunt to seal deal for Blades man

Sheffield United will be determined to bounce back from what was a truly shocking display against West Bromwich Albion when they host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The Blades were outclassed by the Baggies last night as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at The Hawthorns.

Whilst it is abundantly clear that Slavisa Jokanovic's side need to improve defensively, they are also struggling with a lack of attacking creativity this season.

Yet to score a goal in the Championship since making their return to this level, the Blades could be in for a tough season if they are unable to improve in the coming weeks.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of August, it would be somewhat of a shock if United do not draft in some fresh faces.

However, whilst Jokanovic will be hoping to sign some new players, he may also need to make a decision on the future of Sander Berge.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from United this summer as Arsenal and Napoli have emerged as potential suitors.

Limited to 16 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury, the Norwegian has featured in all three of his side's Championship games during the current campaign and could be in line to start against Huddersfield on Saturday.

In a fresh update concerning Berge, it has now been revealed that Napoli are still looking to seal a deal for the Blades ace.

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness), the Serie A outfit are currently in contact with United as they look to convince Jokanovic's side to part ways with Berge.

It is understood that the Blades are unwilling to sanction a temporary exit for the midfielder who is believed to be one of Napoli's key targets.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Napoli keen to strike a deal with United for Berge, it will be interesting to see whether Jokanovic is willing to part ways with one of his prized assets.

Although the Blades could be in line to secure a sizeable fee for the midfielder due to the fact that his current deal is not set to expire until 2024, there is no guarantee that the club will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him at this stage of the transfer window.

Furthermore, when you consider that United are no longer in the running to seal a move for Ronaldo Vieira, Berge's departure will leave them relatively short of options in central-midfield.

Keeping this in mind, the Blades ought to consider keeping Berge at Bramall Lane this season and thus ignore Napoli's advances.

