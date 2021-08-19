Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newly-crowned Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries has addressed suggestions of him making a switch to Formula 1 for 2022, with the likes of Williams touted as a potential destination for him.

The Dutchman clinched his Formula E crown on Sunday at the Berlin E-Prix, on what was a dramatic day in the German capital.

Several of his title rivals fell by the wayside within the opening laps of the final race of the season, though he spent much of the E-Prix getting hounded by other drivers, ensuring it was a far from comfortable and straightforward afternoon's work.

He managed to bring it home and secure the title, however, and naturally there has been talk in the days since that he could make the move to Formula 1, with him also winning the Formula 2 title in the past.

Indeed, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has suggested that the Dutchman would be deserving of a drive in the sport for next year, and there has been talk of him heading to Williams if George Russell ended up moving to the Silver Arrows for 2022.

Quoted by NOS, then, De Vries had this to say on the speculation:

“I heard what [Wolff] said about me, and I am honoured that someone of such stature links me to Formula 1.

“On the other hand, I also know that you cannot control whether you get a place there next season. Whether this world title has brought Formula 1 a step closer? It certainly opens doors. Winning championships contributes to the opportunities you get.

“In three years I have won a major championship twice. Of course, that does something to me. At the same time, I am quite modest and I would prefer to put this World title aside to focus fully on my future.”

News Now - Sport News