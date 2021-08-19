Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is not happy with the promotion and the interim Heavyweight Championship fight that recently took place.

Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis this past Saturday to claim the UFC interim-Heavyweight Championship in the company's top weight class.

The matchup was confirmed for the interim title just months after Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic to become the new Heavyweight champ.

Ngannou had originally told the company that he wanted to wait until September to get back inside the octagon.

Speaking to GQ, the Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he feels disrespected by the promotion. He said: "Yes. I have that feeling [I'm being disrespected].

"Just recently, they gave me the UFC heavyweight champion, and months later, they're talking about someone else being the champion. Sometimes I'm not even sure if I'm really the champ or not. It's really confusing.

"I think it was all business, and the UFC wanted to do a pay-per-view in Houston.

"It wasn't the right timing for me, but they wanted to do it no matter what. Just before that, they were asking me if I was ready to fight in September, and I told them I'd be more than ready.

"Then, suddenly, we just saw they had an interim title...I don't know what truly happened. It's all from the UFC's end. They will be the only ones who know what happened."

Ngannou returning?

It is not confirmed when Ngannou will be making his return to the cage, although a showdown with the new interim-Champion Gane will be next for the Nigerian warrior.

With Ngannou originally saying that he would be available to return in September would mean he is ready to go, however Gane will likely need more time to prepare for the contest after fighting this month, so we may see the showdown in December/early next year.

