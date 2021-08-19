Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather Jr and his team never sent any offers to fight Jake Paul after he struggled against his brother Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

That's the claim of the American, who is fighting next Sunday against Tyron Woodley, and said Floyd Mayweather and his team 'don't want that smoke'.

Paul, 24, will take on Woodley on August 29 in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile Mayweather Jr said he will 'probably not' fight again after his return to the ring earlier this year ended in an engaging draw with Logan Paul.

The American boxing legend ended three years of inactivity to take on 26-year-old Paul in a lucrative crossover bout - but ruled out competing in any sort of professional capacity.

'Money' Mayweather, a former five-weight world champion, said he was happy with the draw, and added: "As far as me fighting again, absolutely not. As far as me doing another exhibition, probably not.”

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

When asked if he would consider a fight with Mayweather, Paul told USA TODAY: “That’s a good question.

"He, I think realized with fighting my brother, that we’re not to be messed with.

"He said he would only fight me if I cut down to 154 pounds, which is physically impossible.

"And he don’t want that smoke, man.’’

Paul also took the time to mock Mayweather, and suggested that he would only ever entertain such a fight under full-contact rules.

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,’’ he added. “But right now my focus is doing real, professional fights.

"I’m not trying to do any exhibitions. So if he wants to do a real pro fight at a real weight, I’m down.

"But I don’t want to do money fights with an old guy.

“He needs me more than I need him.’’

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas: Pac Man wants Floyd Mayweather rematch

News Now - Sport News