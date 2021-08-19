Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 Tips For New Players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone has been around a while, but there are always big changes that keep Verdansk feeling fresh and we have made a list of tips for any players looking to improve at the game.

Warzone has competed well with other battle royale games like Apex and Fortnite and does remain one of the best around.

Modern Warfare first had control of Verdansk, but now it is in the hands of Black Ops Cold War. We recently found out that Call of Duty Vanguard will be the next COD game to have control of Warzone.

With a huge map and numerous points of interest, it is not easy to get used to the game immediately. Hopefully, these tips help you get better at the game.

Here are five top tips for any new Warzone players:

5: Don’t save up your cash

You can pick up lots of cash around Verdansk, but you should not try and hoard it all as you can buy some really valuable things. A loadout drop costs $10,000, whilst a UAV is $4,000 so be sure to use your money when possible.

4: Make sure you have made a good class

Before you drop into Verdansk, you want to make sure you have a good class that uses the powerful weapons in the game, like the C-58 or the FARA 83. Level up these weapons so you can get the best attachments and you can pick this class when you get a loadout drop.

3: Pick up contracts

Warzone has a bunch of different contracts like the Scavenger and Bounty contracts, and these are mini-challenges to do that give you money when/if completed. The Bounty contract is one of the best ones as it will show you what area of the map a player is in and could warn you if they are nearby.

2: Make sure you keep an eye out for the gas

Sometimes the gas can cut off a lot of the map from the moment the gas first starts coming in. You need to keep an eye out for where the zones are and where the gas is as sometimes it is quicker than you think and it can kill you quite easily.

1: Play as a team

This is so important in Warzone and if you go off running on your own there is no doubt that you will end up in a fight against more than one opponent and you will most likely lose. Stick with your team and constantly communicate with them as you never know when you might see an enemy.

Hopefully, these tips will help you improve at Warzone and get you lots of wins in Verdansk.

