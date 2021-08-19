Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain fans are counting down the days until Lionel Messi’s debut.

The legendary forward, who signed a two-year deal with the French club earlier this month after his shock exit from Barcelona, has been training with his new teammates as he undergoes his own mini pre-season.

Messi sat out of PSG’s 4-2 win over Strasbourg on August 14 and is also expected to miss the trip to Brest on Friday evening.

However, the 34-year-old should make his long-awaited Ligue 1 bow against Reims on August 29.

Although Messi hasn’t yet made his debut for the Parisians, he has still managed to make a big impression in training.

Footage went viral earlier this week of Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominating a 3 vs 3 drill.

The two superstars and Neymar have the potential to form the most formidable front three in world football this season.

Messi has amazed PSG players in training

French publication L’Equipe, meanwhile, have revealed further details about Messi’s impact on PSG’s players during his first few training sessions.

Per Get French Football News, Messi has left the ‘whole squad, young and old’ amazed by his ability.

One player told L’Equipe that “everything seems simple for him”.

Mbappe is thrilled to be playing with Messi

Mbappe has even shared his admiration with friends, telling them: “Guys, it’s Messi!”

The 22-year-old World Cup winner, who is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid but is expected to remain at the Parc des Princes for the 2021-22 season, has been ‘blown away’ by the Argentine’s technical quality.

Messi has been unsurprisingly quiet around training but it’s claimed that his mere presence has changed the atmosphere among the PSG squad.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not yet attempted to spark French, though, and has mainly been conversing with compatriots Leandro Parades and Angel Di Maria, as well as his former Barça teammate Neymar.

PSG’s players knew Messi was on another level prior to his arrival, but it seems the South American has still managed to shock them with his extraordinary ability.

