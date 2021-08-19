Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk will shortly be debuting for AEW, but Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson is also waiting in the wings.

It was reported a few months ago by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that Bryan was All Elite bound.

The excitement surrounding the former Ring of Honor Champion joining the company has quelled somewhat ahead of Punk's debut, but it will shoot back up as soon as the Second City Saint finally makes his debut on AEW Rampage.

The betting odds for Bryan's first opponent in the company have been updated by BetOnline to reflect who he is likely to face in his first match:

CM Punk 7/4

Kenny Omega 9/2

Darby Allin 5/1

Sting 5/1

MJF 6/1

Chris Jericho 7/1

Sammy Guevara 7/1

Orange Cassidy 8/1

Cody Rhodes 9/1

Jungle Boy 10/1

Lance Archer 10/1

Penta El Zero M 10/1

Eddie Kingston 12/1

Pac 12/1

It's intriguing that CM Punk is the odds-on favourite to face Bryan first in AEW because there isn't much of a chance of that happening. It's likely that this is a play from the betting market to get a recognisable mainstream name to boost potential profit.

AEW has not confirmed publicly if they are even dealing with Bryan at this point, so this is all purely speculation, but the potential match against Kenny Omega is a very exciting prospect.

Overall there's a plethora of top talent that Bryan could face in the company, so hopefully, he gets unveiled by the company sooner rather than later.

AEW All Out 2021 PPV

BetOnline has also confirmed the following odds for two of the confirmed matches on the AEW ALL OUT PPV card:

AEW Championship Match - Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

Kenny Omega -375 (4/15)

Christian Cage +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo vs Pac

Andrade El Idolo -180 (5/9)

Pac +140 (7/5)

