Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has recently named his Mount Rushmore of the sport, and he's somewhat controversially left out a certain Floyd Mayweather.

The Filipino senator, preparing to face Yordenis Ugas this weekend in Las Vegas, took time out of his training to reveal his GOATs of the sport and it's safe to say he's been rather brave with his omission of Mayweather.

Choosing the four greatest boxers of all time as a boxer yourself... easy, right? To pick four of the best boxers and not leave any big names out of your list? Wrong.

Pacquiao, clearly not afraid to ruffle some feathers with his opinion, made it pretty obvious that he doesn't consider Mayweather one of the best, certainly not good enough to feature on his Mount Rushmore anyway.

Anyway, moving onto the list, the first person to make it was Roy Jones Jr. One of the best fighters to ever lace up the gloves, Roy Jones Jr. was the pound-for-pound king and multi-belt titleholder of his generation.

Beating John Ruiz, Jones Jr secured his place as a boxing god with the top division victory.

Next on the list is Julio Cesar Chavez. The Mexican stood alone as a giant of his time. He won countless titles after making over 100 appearances in the ring. Chavez claimed world titles from super featherweight to super lightweight.

Third on the list is the greatest boxer to ever step foot inside the ring Muhammed Ali. Ali brought the world to the sport of boxing and made everyone fall in love with the sport. During a record-breaking run through the 1960s and 1970s, Ali won the biggest prize in the sport three times.

The last legend to complete the mountain is Sugar Ray Leonard. Leonard was one of the greatest and dominated the sport throughout the 1980s. Leonard was part of the “Fab Four” line-up that included Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran. He was arguably the best of them all.

Now, the main talking point is ‘Money’ Mayweather being snubbed in this list. Pacquaio and Mayweather shared the ring back in 2015, with the former winning, so maybe the Filipino senator is still salty after that loss?

It is quite impossible to not have a boxer with a 50-0 record in a list with the greatest boxers of all time, surely?!

