WWE SummerSlam 2021: Charlotte Flair's iconic unbeaten record at PPV

Charlotte Flair will be gunning for her fifth consecutive win at SummerSlam 2021 as she prepares to feature in a headline triple threat title match.

The Queen will need to defeat both Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship title this Saturday.

Ahead of what will be an evening of fireworks, GiveMeSport Women looks back at Flair's iconic undefeated run at the WWE summer pay-per-view.

You don't earn your status as one of WWE's finest wrestlers without boasting an awe-inspiring legacy. Flair made her SummerSlam debut in 2015 and has featured on all but two instalments since.

She holds a spotless record on the popular pay-per-view – undefeated in all four appearances.

SummerSlam 2015

Flair first appeared on the SummerSlam card as part of wrestling trio PCB – featuring The Queen, Becky Lynch and Paige.

It was a successful debut and one that added another string to Flair's already decorated bow. She helped her teammates win the women's elimination match by defeating Team Bella and Team B.A.D.

SummerSlam 2016

Off the back of a dream start to her SummerSlam portfolio, Flair featured the following year as an independent competitor. Her match against Sasha Banks was the only women's singles match on the card that year.

She faced the RAW women's champion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she secured a pinfall victory after 13 minutes to take back the red brand title from The Boss.

SummerSlam 2018

The Queen took a year-long break from the summer pay-per-view after winning the RAW title in 2016, but returned a year later as part of the blue brand. Flair made the transfer in April 2017 and eventually won the SmackDown title in November.

Her belt was snatched by Carmella in May 2018 after 'The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE' cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. But The Queen got her revenge on her return to SummerSlam – defeating both Carmella and Becky Lynch in the triple threat SmackDown title match.

SummerSlam 2019

In 2019, Flair competed in her first non-title SummerSlam singles match. The Queen took on Trish Stratus after entering a short storyline with the WWE Hall of Famer on Friday Night SmackDown.

In what was Stratus' second retirement match, Flair defeated the Canadian star by submission, setting her up to eventually win her record fifth blue brand title at Hell in a Cell.

SummerSlam 2021 build up

Flair reclaimed the RAW women's title last month during Money in the Bank, but was thwarted by Nikki A.S.H less than 24 hours later. The Queen's short-lived victory goes down as one of the shortest title reigns in WWE history and she will be eager to make amends.

Saturday's triple threat match will see the three most recent red brand title holders take to the ring to compete for the belt.

After a year away from SummerSlam, and fuelled by the disappointment of her brief spell as RAW champion, Flair is backing herself to come away with the belt and mark her fifth unbeaten appearance at the event.

The Almost Superhero and The Nightmare await her in the all-important title match after Flair and tag-teammate Nia Jax defeated them on the latest showing of Monday Night RAW.

"One, I'm always confident and two, I'm undefeated at SummerSlam," The Queen said during her backstage interview on Monday. "And on the grandest stage, I always shine the brightest. Yes, I'm very confident I'll be walking out of SummerSlam, the 12-time women's champion."

You can find out everything you need to know about SummerSlam 2021 and what to expect from the three women's matches here. You can also watch all WWE SummerSlam matches on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

