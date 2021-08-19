Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans are still trying to come to terms with the fact Lionel Messi is a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Within hours of reports emerging that he may not be signing a new contract with Barcelona, the club officially announced the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be leaving.

Within days, it was clear that France was his only destination.

And Messi was soon seen holding that No.30 shirt in Paris.

The biggest transfer in football history had just happened.

Other than a teary-eyed press conference, Messi didn’t really have too long to say goodbye to the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

It meant that he didn’t have any real time to tidy away his belongings from the Camp Nou.

On August 8, Messi was tasked with clearing out his changing room locker following his emotional farewell press conference.

But he was unable to take all of the items thanks to all the awards and trophies he had.

AS report that Messi had to make a call and decide a few items at the club.

The report states: “However, he could not take all the objects that he still had inside as some were more bulkier than others. Among the items he had to leave behind was the award he received for the best player of the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match. He received the star-shaped award after scoring a goal and giving an assist in the 45 minutes he played in that game against Boca Juniors, which ended 3-0.”

Imagine having so many trophies that you have to leave some behind.

Only Messi.

In total, Messi won 45 trophies at Barcelona as well as another 40 major individual awards.

Messi’s number and name have now been removed from Barcelona’s dressing room and now the locker is simply a double door closet. Next to that locker is Sergio Agüero, who will wear the No.9 shirt once he’s been officially registered. He will be wishing Messi was sitting next to him.

