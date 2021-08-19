How To Get Diamonds Quickly In Royale High (2021)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gamers who are currently playing RPG Royale High will need diamonds and we have all the tips on how to get them fast in the game.

They are the currency in Royale High and can be used to buy a lot of in-game items, so it is understandable to see why players want to find the fastest way to get them.

Royale High remains very popular despite being created back in 2017. It has built quite a big community due to the fact that one of the features of the game is allowing players to chat and complete activities together.

With customisable avatars, there are a lot of cosmetics allowing players to feel like they are unique in the game.

Here are the best ways to get diamonds fast in Royale High 2021:

There are multiple farming methods you can use and it’s a really good and easy way to get a lot in a short period. The farming methods are:

Login Daily

You can get diamonds for simply logging onto the game and if you do this every day you will have lots of diamonds very quickly. What makes this method even better is the fact that you will get 12,000 diamonds in total if you can log in ten days in a row.

Using Multipliers

You can buy multipliers in Royale High and this means you can get twice the amount of diamonds in half the time. There are even some 4x multipliers as well. If you purchased a 2x and a 4x multiplier at the same time, you could have a 6x multiplier and this is arguably the quickest way to get diamonds.

Sleeping and Leveling Up

Whilst playing Royale High, your character’s energy will decrease. If you sleep in your apartment bed, you will quickly bring the energy back up.

Whenever you do this, you will gain experience towards your level. If you can recover 160% energy from sleeping you will get a level up. Every time you level up, you will receive 300 diamonds.

Make sure to use these quick and easy tips so that you can get the best gaming experience in Royale High.

