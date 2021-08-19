Goals: FIFA and eFootball competitor set to be “fully licensed”

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goals will be another football game added to the already competitive gaming mix and will be the first title to be fully licensed, developing personnel have revealed.

Andrews Thorstensoon, the co-founder of the German eSports team SK Gaming, recently announced that he would be making an all-new virtual football series in a lengthy thread on social media, stating his intentions and reasons behind the move.

The Swede stated: "After playing more than 5k matches of FIFA (FUT) and observing the esports scene for a long time it became painfully clear how broken it was with no signs of getting better. So we decided to fix it ourselves instead. To paraphrase Kevin Jordan on the origins of World of Warcraft: "We are going to make the greatest football game of all time."

This was an ambitious statement to make, considering that both EA Sports and Konami have been top of the tree as far as football games are concerned since the late 1990s and early 2000s - over 20 years of dominance in this gaming sector.

Despite this, Thorstensson has a trick up his sleeve that FIFA and eFootball have not been fortunate enough to possess.

Goals Licenses

As confirmed by one of his partners and Twitch streamer Nick (@RunTheFUTMarket), he revealed that Goals will be fully licensed - something that we have not seen before in any football game.

While EA have managed to obtain licensing for the Premier League, EFL and La Liga clubs, never before have they achieved comprehensive licensing across every league and club in their game, the same case with the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.

It will be interesting to see if they can live up to this promise, as we are confident that this is something that large parts of the gaming community would enjoy for the sake of realism.

