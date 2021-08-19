Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua’s speed and power in the ring has made him into a boxing heavyweight champion.

But did you know he is also quite fast on the track?

We got to see Anthony Joshua’s track speed in action when he lined up against the likes of Alistair Brownlee, Mo Farah and Robbie Grabarz for the Superstars UK TV series in 2012.

In the first event of the TV special, the 100-metre dash, Joshua raced out of the blocks to win in a respectable 11.53 seconds. Robbie Grabarz came second and Farah third, finishing in 11.70 and 12.98 seconds, respectively.

The Superstars TV show had been a UK-BBC TV series since 1973 and was revived in 2012 following the London 2012 Olympics. In the show, athletes from all different sporting backgrounds competed against each other to determine the ultimate all-round athlete, with the only rule being that they could not compete in the sport they were representing.

So with AJ unable to box and Farah unable to run long-distance, two of Britain’s sporting icons lined up against each other in the 100-metre dash.

The athletes competed in eight total events; the 100-metres and 800-metres, javelin throw, 50-metre swim, archery skills test, kayak race, cycling and gymnastics.

Joshua would go on to win the 2012 Olympic Superstars Men’s Championship, blowing away his competitors to win with an event to spare.

With clear all-round athleticism, it is no wonder that Joshua is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of our time. His next step will be to defeat Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their September 25 bout.

As for the Superstars TV event, Adam Peaty has recently announced his support for the return of the show. We may be seeing more of our favourite athletes competing against each other again very soon.

