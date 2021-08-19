Premier League: Leeds Predicted XI vs Everton as Marcelo Bielsa delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back from a 5-1 defeat last time out to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Yorkshire side were never likely to beat the Red Devils on their own patch but the Everton clash feels a little more significant in terms of their aims for the campaign.

If Leeds hope to seal another top-half finish, they'll need to get a positive result at home against the side that finished just a place behind them last season.

So, how will Leeds line up at Elland Road in Saturday's 3pm kickoff? GIVEMESPORT takes a look below...

What's the latest team news from Marcelo Bielsa?

The Leeds boss didn't give too much away in terms of team selection in Thursday's press conference, but did suggest that Kalvin Phillips could be involved after being an unused substitute in the Manchester United clash.

As reported by the club's website, he said; "After another week of work, Kalvin is physically better and closer to being in the team."



However, Saturday will seemingly come too early for centre-back Diego Llorente. "With Diego, it's probable that he will have chances to compete again next week," Bielsa told reporters.

Who's guaranteed to start versus Everton?

Having been a near-permanence in the starting XI over the last two seasons, Patrick Bamford looks set to maintain his spot at the tip of Leeds' attack, not least because there aren't too many alternatives at Elland Road right now.

Luke Ayling is another stalwart and scored an absolute screamer at Old Trafford, so he seems likely to keep his place at right-back.

Elsewhere, it would be a surprise to see Bielsa lose faith in Raphinha after he notched up six goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season.

What decisions does Bielsa need to make?

Aside from determining whether Phillips is ready to start, Bielsa will also need to make a judgement on new signing Junior Firpo. He came on against United, which suggests the Leeds boss may start the left-back this time around.

That in turn opens up the potential for Stuart Dallas to come into the midfield, which is probably the most inconclusive area of Leeds' starting XI going into Saturday's game.

In addition to the Phillips and Dallas conundrums, it feels like a toss-up between Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo for the most advanced spot in the engine room.

Leeds Predicted XI vs Everton

Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

