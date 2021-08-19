Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map: Everything we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is on the way and there are projected to be a number of map changes once the alien invasion comes to an end.

It's safe that large aspects of the gaming community have thoroughly enjoyed playing Season 7, having to cope with the intergalactic swarm and being able to take control of flying saucers.

With just a few weeks left to run until Epic Games brings us a raft of new content, the excitement is starting to rapidly escalate as the days pass.

Rumours have been circulating online that Kevin the Cube will be making a comeback to Fortnite, and corrupting certain parts of the map as part of the Season 8 changes.

While it is too early to suggest whether this will take place, we can provide all of the information you need in regards to map alterations and adaptations.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map

At this time, it is not yet known regarding what map changes will take place - but we are confident that these will be radical and will completely shake up the current layout that gamers have become used to over the past couple of months.

While there are only hints and teasers dropping on different social media platforms, Epic Games themselves are keeping their cards close to their chest.

But fear not! We will update this section as soon as more details emerge - so stay tuned!

