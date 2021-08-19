Tokyo Paralympics: Britain’s Hannah Cockroft reveals secret to ‘boosting mind’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft has revealed how she keeps her mind in winning condition ahead of this year’s Paralympic Games.

The wheelchair racer specialises in sprint distances in the T34 classification and is the world record holder in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m distances.

Cockroft won two gold medals at the London 2012 Games, before claiming three more in Rio four years later. This year, she will attempt to win two more in Tokyo and has shared her tips on how she is preparing.

As an elite athlete, diet is important to Cockroft but the Brit stresses that she doesn’t rule any foods out, so long as it’s in moderation.

“I train hard, six days a week, so if I fancy a bit of chocolate or a slice of cake, I’ll go ahead and have it,” she says.

“I find there is nothing worse than telling yourself you can’t, as it then turns into all you can think about, whereas if you allow yourself anything you want, you feel better after the healthier option, so you’ll naturally reach for them.

“All foods play a vital role in our body functioning, so don’t restrict yourself to just a few of them!”

Equally, while managing food intake is essential for the British star, keeping hydrated is just as important. Cockroft aims to drink two litres of water a day, but also relies on ‘Remedy’ drinks to give her a boost. These drinks offer the sweet taste of a fizzy drink but without the sugar.

“Remedy comes in handy for me, as sometimes there’s nothing better than a can of pop after training to beat the craving. Now, I can grab a can of Remedy (the new Peach flavour is my favourite) and get that fizzy hit without the sugar –– it’s all-natural and so satisfying.”

Being a Paralympian requires making immense sacrifices and pushes your body to the limits. Indeed, Cocroft trains between two and five hours a day, six days a week.

Despite this gruelling schedule, the 29-year-old has Sundays off and says there’s nothing wrong with relaxing at times.

“Too many people think that taking a day off is counterproductive to progress, but, your body needs rest to maximise on the gains, so use the excuse for a sleep in every once in a while.

Though Cockroft stresses the need for rest, she nonetheless tries to exercise every day –– whether this is a bike ride, a dog walk or even a Joe Wicks programme.

“Exercise naturally relieves stress and boosts your mood, so I always feel better after I’ve done my training sessions, even if I didn't feel like doing it, to begin with.”

Having established herself as one of Britain’s all-time great Paralympians, Cockroft knows how to deal with the nerves on the biggest of athletic stages.

It’s not competing at the Paralympics which fazes her at all, but rather baking in front of celebrity chef Paul Hollywood. Cockroft featured on the Great British Bake Off and says it was far more daunting than racing.

“The TV cameras didn’t bother me; cooking in front of Paul Hollywood definitely that, every day that, so scary," she told PA Media.

“Racing, I practise every day, I could do it in my sleep, it’s my job.

“Whereas when you’re standing in front of a professional baker and he’s going, ‘Hannah, why are you doing that?’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve no idea – because you’ve written it on my bit of paper is why I’m doing it, it’s scary.”

This year’s Paralympics gets underway on the 24th August and runs through to Sunday 5th September.

