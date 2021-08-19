Manchester City: Hayley Raso reveals which new teammate impressed her at Olympics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City have added another world-class signing to their squad ahead of what they hope will be a title-challenging 2021/22 season.

Hayley Raso joins the Citizens from Everton and will undoubtedly play a key role in her new side's push for the Women's Super League title.

The Australian international sat down with the media to chat about the move, her new teammates, and City's chances of pipping Chelsea to silverware this campaign.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me to choose Manchester City," Raso admitted. "I really enjoyed my time in England last season so I wanted to stay and I wanted to come to a club like this."

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong debut season in the WSL with the Toffees, contributing five goals and two assists to their fifth-place finish. Raso joined the Merseyside club from W-League side Brisbane Roar – she has also represented Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League.

The forward has won both the W-League and NWSL titles and is eager to make an impact with City as they attempt to stop Chelsea from picking up their third consecutive WSL trophy.

Raso competed at the Tokyo Olympics with The Matildas, taking her tally of international caps to 52. Australia reached the bronze medal match but were beaten by the USA in a thrilling 4-3 encounter.

However, despite missing out on a medal, Raso feels fuelled off the back of the Games and is ready to utilise her solid run of form with her new club.

She also revealed which player impressed her the most out in Tokyo, citing Lauren Hemp as a real "tough opponent" during Australia's quarter-final meeting with Great Britain.

"We had a pretty good battle on the field so it'll be nice to be on the same team," she said. "I think it will be good – we're similar players so hopefully we can combine well together this season."

Raso joins an already impressive attacking lineup over at City. In the absence of Chloe Kelly, Gareth Taylor has brought in Jamaican superstar Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw and Champions League-winning midfielder Vicky Losada.

The new trio joins Hemp, who is becoming more and more of a threat by the day, plus Ellen White and Olympic gold medallist Janine Beckie.

After finishing just two points short of Chelsea last season, 2021/22 will be the period Man City look to really push for their second WSL title.

"City always go so close [to the title], you saw that last season," Raso said. "I hope that me coming to this team, I can give my best and hopefully give them a boost and we can go one better."

Manchester City will kick off their 2021/22 Women's Super League campaign on September 4th against Everton at Goodison Park. You can keep up to date on all the WSL results and news right here on GiveMeSport Women.

