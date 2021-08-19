Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski is a Bayern Munich legend.

The Polish striker joined the club in 2014 and he has had a remarkable seven years.

He's notched 297 goals in 331 games and is now considered as the best striker in the world.

However, his time at the German giants may be coming to an end.

Sky Sports reported on Thursday morning that Lewandowski wants a new challenge.

The forward, who turns 33 on the weekend, is said to be happy at the club but wants to play for another top European club before he turns 35.

Bayern do not want to lose him, though, and have slapped an eye-watering £100m price-tag on him.

It's claimed that Lewandowski is frustrated by his side's reluctance to sell him but is unlikely to push for a move.

Should Bayern's stance soften and Lewandowski gets his wish of moving to a new club, where would he go?

We've named the favourites to sign the Polish striker below, using odds provided by Betfair.

10. Dortmund - 40/1 (per Sky Bet)

Hummels moved back to Dortmund from Bayern, would Lewandowski follow suit?

=7. Chelsea - 33/1

A move to Chelsea seems unlikely after they signed Romelu Lukaku this summer.

=7. Tottenham - 33/1

It's unlikely that Lewandowski would want to move to a club without Champions League football. Imagine is Spurs sold Kane and replaced him with Lewandowski, though...

=7. Barcelona - 33/1

Barca are in all sorts of financial trouble and would need to sell many of their players to fund a move.

=5. Juventus - 25/1

Should he join Juventus, the Old Lady could field a front two of Lewandowski and Ronaldo. What a partnership that would be.

=5. Liverpool - 25/1

Jurgen Klopp managed Lewandowski while the two were at Dortmund. They have spoken of highly of each other in the past.

=3. Man Utd - 16/1

United already have a top class striker in Edinson Cavani but Lewandowski would no doubt be an upgrade.

=3. Paris Saint-Germain - 16/1

Imagine a world where PSG field Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Lewandowski... it wouldn't be fair.

2. Real Madrid - 12/1

Lewandowski has been heavily linked to Real in the past. He would form a lethal partnership with Karim Benzema up top.

1. Man City - 3/1



City need a striker. Should they fail to get Harry Kane, a move for Lewandowski makes a lot of sense.

