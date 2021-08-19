Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal believes Tyron Woodley will stop Jake Paul in their intriguing clash this summer.

The 35-year-old American - who also works as a promoter for Gamebred Fighting Championship - backed Paul to make a statement when he fought his former rival Ben Askren inside the boxing ring.

He then watched on as Paul made light work of Askren - knocking him out in the first round with a devastating straight right.

But this time, however, Masvidal is siding with his former team-mate and training partner, as he believes his experience will see him earn an early stoppage.

“Not to diss Jake, but Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could,” he told MMA Fighting. “You’ve got a guy that can fight and sling fists when it’s time.

"Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did.

"He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make money with his hands, to knock people the f--- out.

“I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, that’s a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him.

"If Jake wins, f------ wow. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know s--- about fighting, right?

"But chances are Woodley’s going to knock him the f--- out.”

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal believes Tyron Woodley will be too good for Jake Paul

Masvidal even went as far as to say he has completely written off Paul's chances of beating Woodley.

“We didn’t spar. I saw him hit the pads. I think I seen him lightly sparring with guys, and what I’ve seen from fights and footage that he has online when he’s going at 100, at 100 speed," he added.

"That being said, I’ve also seen Woodley when he’s hitting pads, when he’s sparring at 100 and when he’s fighting at 100.

"And when I do the math, Woodley wins. As long as he did his part, which was train, was in the gym doing his thing, he’ll win.

"There’s just too much experience and athleticism on that side. I think Jake’s a good athlete, but Woodley’s a different type of athlete, that next, next level athlete compared to Jake.

"Jake’s going to feel it in the fight. I don’t think he’s ever even sparred with someone as athletic as Woodley, that can cover the distance that he can.

"If Woodley were to get tired or hurt, he can clinch him and there’s nothing Jake can do.

"The referee will break them up, but there’s four or five seconds.

"He’s going to get manhandled in the clinch as well I feel like. I see Woodley winning.”

The Ultimate Nate Diaz Quiz: How well do you know Stockton's most famous son?

1 of 20 The Ultimate Nate Diaz Quiz: Where was Nate Diaz born? Stockton Boston New York Alabama

Read more: Jake Paul boldly claims Floyd Mayweather doesn't want to fight him and slams boxing legend

News Now - Sport News