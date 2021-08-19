Chelsea: Emma Hayes joins Thomas Tuchel as UEFA Coach of the Year nominee

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Thomas Tuchel have both been nominated for UEFA Coach of the Year Awards.

Hayes has been shortlisted for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award after a highly successful with Chelsea. She helped the side win a fourth Women’s Super League title, retain the League Cup, and reach their first Women’s Champions League final.

The 44-year-old announced in July she was extending her contract with Chelsea, where she has become the most successful manager in the history of the WSL with 10 major trophies.

She has guided the club to four FA Women’s Super League titles, two Women’s FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series, and the Women’s FA Community Shield, the most by any club in the professional era.

Hayes will be vying for the crown of UEFA Women's Coach of the Year with Lluís Cortés, whose Barcelona side thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the Women’s Champions League final.

Cortés also led his team to a domestic double, from a season in which they scored 208 goals in 47 competitive games. He left his role at Barcelona in June.

Peter Gerhardsson is the final nominee for the accolade. He took up the role of Swedish national team coach in 2017, guiding the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2019 and earning qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Sweden were dominant at the Games, inflicting a 3-0 defeat on the United States on their way to the gold-medal match. They had to make to with a silver medal, however, after losing to Canada in a penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea are well represented in the UEFA Coach of the Year awards. Thomas Tuchel has been nominated for the men’s accolade for orchestrating an incredible turnaround after replacing Frank Lampard in January, helping the Blues lift the Champions League trophy in May.

He has been shortlisted alongside Roberto Mancini, the mastermind between Italy’s victory at Euro 2020. Pep Guardiola rounds off the nominees following a successful season with Manchester City, which included Premier League glory, a League Cup title, and a Champions League final.

The award winners will be announced at the draw for the 2021/22 Champions League group stage on August 26th in Istanbul. Nominees were selected by a jury comprising coaches and journalists.

