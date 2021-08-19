FIFA 22: Epic New Feature Coming To Volta Game Mode Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is not too far away and a brand new exciting game mode has been confirmed to be coming to Volta.

It seems like FIFA are finally making big changes to every game mode in the game for the first time in years, and this is no shock with the new generation consoles out.

Volta is the direct successor to the classic popular game FIFA Street and it is the best way for skilful players to have some fun in the game.

No doubt many gamers will be over the moon to hear this news around the new game mode coming to FIFA.

Insane New Feature Coming To Volta In FIFA 22

Lots of players have been asking for developers EA Sports to make some big changes in other game modes aside from Ultimate Team and they have finally answered.

It was confirmed by FIFA that there would be a big change to the Volta game mode.

EA Sports have added Volta Arcade for FIFA 22. This is very exciting news and will bring a lot more fun to the franchise.

FIFA’s latest pitch notes have revealed what you can do in Volta Arcade. You can :

​​Party with up to three other players. This will either be friends or online players

Play a tournament consisting of four randomly selected 2v2 and free-for-all Party Games.

Earn points based on your performance in each Party Game.

Score the most points across all four Party Games to win the tournament.

Earn Volta Coins and Volta Season XP for participating.

There will be eight game modes you can play when the game first launches and more will be added in the future.

The game modes are:

Dodgeball

Foot Tennis

Disco Lava

Quick Strike

Wall Ball Elimination

Team Keepaway

Target Gallery

Corner Scramble

These game modes sound like a lot of fun and will be great to play alongside friends.

Ultimate Team can, at times, be very stressful; these new Volta game modes will bring about a much more enjoyable experience for the more casual gamers.

