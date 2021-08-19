Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rio Ferdinand had a glittering 12-year career at Manchester United.

Famed for his formidable centre-back partnership with Nemanja Vidic, the England international made over 450 appearances for the Old Trafford club between 2002 and 2014, winning six Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League in the process.

One of United's most fierce rivals during Ferdinand's time with the club were Arsenal. The Red Devils clashed with Arsene Wenger's men frequently, with both sides keen to claim domestic bragging rights.

Given that Ferdinand was involved in a whole host of ill-tempered affairs between the two teams over the years, it would be no surprise if he were to still hold a grudge against the Gunners to this day.

Shockingly, however, Ferdinand explained in the most recent episode of his YouTube show 'Vibe with FIVE' that he had explored the possibility of moving to the Emirates at the end of his United career, but Arsenal boss Wenger decided not to pursue the idea.

"The maddest thing is I thought about [joining] Arsenal, as well," revealed the 42-year-old.

"At the end of my career when I was leaving Man United, I saw Arsene Wenger in a hotel.

"I said, 'Arsene, listen, I am leaving Man United and if you want, I will come and try and help the dressing room etc. because I think you need help in that department.

"'I will obviously play but, more importantly, I will come for the culture.' He didn't take me up on the offer - and he was right because my performances at QPR weren't up to the levels - but I believe I could have helped in the dressing room," he concluded.

As Ferdinand pointed out, his brief spell with QPR following the end of his Old Trafford tenure will not be fondly recalled by anyone. By the time of his July 2014 switch to Loftus Road, injuries had started to take their toll, with Ferdinand restricted to just 12 appearances for the Hoops in what would prove to be the final season of his career.

We might not have missed out on much on the pitch, then, but just seeing Ferdinand in an Arsenal shirt after all the past history he had with the club would have been quite the sight.

