Pokemon Legends Arceus: New trailer showcases all-new features

The developers of Pokemon Legends: Arceus have revealed an all-new trailer that teases some enticing details regarding their latest creation.

Game Freak and the Pokemon company have been showcasing more of the game prehistoric region, Hisui, which players will also be familiar with known as the Sinnoh region.

An all-new battle system was shown off including an Action Order, which signifies which Pokemon has the next turn.

Not only that, but the developers showcase several glorious looking locations that will be available to explore in this open world, with different ways to travel on certain species.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer

Angry Pokemon such as Ursaring and Gyarados were spotted during the three-minute and 48-second clip, which could suggest with the red eyes that they could be dark types like they are in Pokemon GO.

Here is the trailer that Game Freak showcased, thanks to IGN for sharing:

Alongside the gorgeous details and exciting elements of gameplay that the trailer provided, the game's official website has announced that new Pokemon will be added to the game.

They are as follows:

Wyrdeer

Basculegion

As well as this, there are new regional forms exclusive to Hisui that have been discovered:

Hisuian Braviary

Hisuian Growlithe

These are exciting times for Pokemon fans. Many have wanted a serious open-world title for many years, similar to how some of the first games in Pokemon, Blue, Red, Gold and Silver allowed gamers to do. That being said, Legends Arceus will provide a whole new way of playing which is sure to excite the masses.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is due to be released on 28th January 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

