WWE tried to get Mike Tyson involved in this weekend's broadcast of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event, according to reports.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE made a play to have boxing legend Mike Tyson play a role at SummerSlam this weekend, but their efforts were to no avail.

The report notes that WWE wanted Tyson to do some voiceover work for the video package for SummerSlam, which would have kicked off the show and would have focused on John Cena's match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Mike Tyson has done work with WWE before, serving as the guest referee for Shawn Michael's WrestleMania 14 match with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Tyson is also part of the WWE's Hall of Fame.

However, Tyson's last involvement in wrestling came with AEW, with the boxing legend starting a top program with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle in 2020, which has spilt over into this year.

As of right now, there is no word on why WWE was unable to bring Tyson in for a spot on the show, but this comes after reports suggest that WWE was hoping to have Cardi B serve as the host for the pay-per-view.

