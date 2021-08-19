QPR Transfer News: Hoops weighing up swoop for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers moved up to third in the Championship standings yesterday as they clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

After an own-goal from Jonny Howson cancelled out Uche Ikpeazu's first-half strike, the Hoops were reduced to ten men in this particular clash as Moses Odubajo received a second yellow card for a foul on Isaiah Jones.

Undeterred by this setback, QPR went on to defeat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium thanks to strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock.

Whilst manager Mark Warburton has already added to his squad this summer by drafting in some fresh faces, he is now being linked with a move for a player who featured at this level last season.

According to Football Insider, QPR have entered the race to sign Watford forward Andre Gray.

It is understood that the Hornets are willing to part ways with the 30-year-old as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Certainly not short of potential suitors, this particular report has revealed that Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs on Gray whilst West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City have both been linked with moves.

With QPR weighing up a potential swoop, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to beat their Championship rivals in this particular pursuit if they opt to submit an offer.

During the previous campaign, Gray struggled considerably for consistency at this level.

Despite making 30 appearances in the Championship for Watford, the forward was only able to find the back of the net on five occasions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having recently fallen below the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez in the pecking order at Vicarage Road, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Gray opts to move on to pastures new in the coming weeks.

However, considering that Gray is a shadow of the player who netted 25 goals at this level during the 2015/16 campaign for Burnley, QPR ought to steer clear of signing him.

Whilst the Watford ace was only able to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.27 in the Championship last season, Dykes and Charlie Austin both produced better totals in this division for the Hoops.

Keeping this in mind, Warburton may find it more beneficial to switch his focus to other targets if he is indeed looking to bolster his squad between now and August 31st instead of spending a considerable fee on Gray.

