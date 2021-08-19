Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is nearly here.

Some lucky fans have already been given a taste of the game after the beta was released earlier this month.

The demo will most likely be released next month, with the full game available to play for everyone on October 1.

The game is only a month-and-a-half away and excitement for the game is building.

With the latest edition of FIFA so close, we've attempted to predict every Manchester United player's rating on the game.

View our predictions below...

29. Amad Diallo - 70 (FIFA 21 rating: 60)

28. Phil Jones - 74 (FIFA 21 rating: 75)

27. Andreas Pereira - 75 (FIFA 21 rating: 75)

26. Brandon Williams - 75 (FIFA 21 rating: 75)

25. Daniel James - 77 (FIFA 21 rating: 77)

24. Diogo Dalot - 77 (FIFA 21 rating: 76)

23. Eric Bailly - 78 (FIFA 21 rating: 79)

22. Juan Mata - 78 (FIFA 21 rating: 79)

21. Tom Heaton: 78 (FIFA 21 rating: 78)

20. Nemanja Matic - 78 (FIFA 21 rating: 80)

19. Mason Greenwood - 80 (FIFA 21 rating: 77)

18. Victor Lindelof - 80 (FIFA 21 rating: 80)

17. Dean Henderson: 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 80)

16. Jesse Lingard - 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 77)

15. Fred - 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 81)

14. Donny van de Beek - 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 83)

13. Scott McTominay - 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 79)

12. Anthony Martial - 82 (FIFA 21 rating: 84)

11. Alex Telles - 82 (FIFA 21 rating: 84)

10. Aaron-Wan Bissaka - 83 (FIFA 21 rating: 83)

9. Harry Maguire - 84 (FIFA 21 rating: 82)

8. Luke Shaw - 84 - (FIFA 21 rating: 81)

7. David De Gea: 85 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

6. Raphael Varane - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

5. Marcus Rashford - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

4. Edinson Cavani - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 84)

3. Paul Pogba - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

2. Jadon Sancho - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

1. Bruno Fernandes - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

Fernandes should be Man United's highest rated player on FIFA 22 and deservedly so. He has been incredible since signing for the club and his performances warrant an upgrade.

Pogba, Cavani, Rashford and Greenwood should also be given upgrades after decent 2020/21 campaigns.

Amad Diallo, United's 19-year-old star, is also deserving of a rating increase.

The Ivorian made his debut for his country, featured eight times for United and opened his account for his club in a promising 2020/21 season.

He should be rated somewhere in the 70s, a hefty upgrade from FIFA 21 where he was rated just 60.

Not every United player should be given rating increases, though.

De Gea, Telles, Martial and Van de Beek should all be given downgrades after having a disappointing 2020/21.

