Barcelona: Hermoso, Martens & Putellas nominated for UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Three Barcelona players have been nominated for UEFA’s Women Player of the Year award.

The Spanish side were the dominant force in Europe last season, winning their first Champions League title.

In truth, a number of their squad could have been nominated for this honour, but in the end, it’s forwards Like Martens and Jenni Hermoso as well as midfielder Alexia Putellas who emerged top of the voting.

The three finished ahead of Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in fourth, and fellow Barca players Aitaina Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby finished joint seventh, while fellow teammate and last year’s winner Pernille Harder finished ninth.

Here’s all you need to know about this season’s nominees:

Alexia Putellas

Putellas led from the front last season, captaining Barcelona to Champions League glory –– scoring one and assisting another in the final.

In total, the playmaker notched 25 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions. Renowned for her engine and marauding runs forward, Putellas was an integral member of the Barca side all year.

Still just 27 years old, she has played more than 250 times for the Catalonian side, as well as 87 times for her country.

Jenni Hermoso

Hermoso was a scoring machine in all competitions last campaign –– registering 37 goals and 14 assists.

The 31-year-old finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with six, while she also secured the Spanish league’s golden boot for the fifth time in six seasons after bagging a final day hattrick.

Having played 84 times for Spain, Hermoso has netted more goals for her country than any other player, with 42.

Lieke Martens

Martens is aiming to become only the second player to win this award twice after Harder did so last year.

The Dutch winger scored both goals in the 2-1 semi-final win over PSG and was outstanding in the final, though she only had an assist to show for it.

With 20 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, the 28-year-old enjoyed another fine campaign.

News Now - Sport News