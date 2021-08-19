Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B were planned for spots at WWE SummerSlam

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Along with Mike Tyson and Cardi B, WWE reportedly attempted to get another huge celebrity involved at SummerSlam this weekend, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Fightful Select is reporting that Megan Thee Stallion was planned for a spot at SummerSlam on August 21 with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, but these fell through.

The report states that WWE "thought it was a done deal", but the company was told last weekend that the scheduled spot would not be happening anymore.

As the report notes, it's unclear why plans to have Megan Thee Stallion at the pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Saturday night fell through, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that.

WWE posted images of Bianca Belair and Megan Thee Stallion together at the Lollapalooza festival together this month, so the seeds had already been planted for the pair to work together at SummerSlam.

As noted, WWE has tried to get several celebrities involved at SummerSlam, with WWE originally wanting Cardi B to be the guest host for the show.

However, Fightful notes that plans for her to be involved were halted when the rapper announced her pregnancy:

As far back as the spring, Fightful learned that WWE had hoped that Cardi B would host or be involved with Summerslam, even using one of her songs as the theme for the show. However, her pregnancy effectively put an end to that, according to WWE sources.

