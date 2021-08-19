Premier League news: Wolves fear being caught up in the aftermath of Harry Kane transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are expecting a Tottenham bid for Adama Traore should they sell Harry Kane to Manchester City this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

With just two years remaining on his Molineux contract, there is a distinct possibility that Traore will end up leaving the club before the close of the transfer window - with this summer representing Wolves' best chance to cash-in for a high fee.

The Daily Mail believe Traore could well end up at Tottenham, reporting that Wolves are braced for a bid for the Spanish international should their Premier League rivals end up selling star striker Kane to Manchester City.

Traore is valued at around £45m and worked under current Spurs boss Nuno Santo during his time as Wolves manager.

Will Tottenham sell Kane this summer?

That remains a distinct possibility as the Tottenham striker's transfer saga continues to rumble on. The Independent claim City are prepared to up their offer to £150m in the final weeks of the transfer window.

It has been speculated that £150m will be enough to get Daniel Levy to the negotiating table, although City may ultimately have to pay more or include add-ons to get a deal over the line.

How has Traore performed this season?

Traore was at close to his best form during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City. He completed an incredible eleven dribbles and had six shots at goal, although only one of those ended up being on target.

End product has often been an issue for the powerful winger. While he's developed a knack of looking virtually unstoppable when taking on defenders in one-on-one situations, he's only ever made 28 goal contributions in 132 appearances for Wolves.

Nonetheless, his almost unrivalled ability to travel with the ball is no doubt a huge asset for Wolves and would be for pretty much any Premier League side.

Would losing Traore be a blow for Wolves?

Amid news that Pedro Neto now looks set to be out until February, parting with Traore would represent another setback to Wolves' attack in a relatively short space of time.

That being said, Francisco Trincao produced a decent Premier League debut versus the Foxes with five dribbles of his own, and Wolves have also been linked with Valencia's Goncalo Guedes.

Having produced five goals and five assists in La Liga last season, he would be a decent replacement for Traore if Spurs swoop.

