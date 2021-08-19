Leeds United quiz: Did these 12 past & present players score on their Premier League debuts?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a 16-year absence from the Premier League, Leeds United managed to set this particular division alight with their attacking displays during the previous campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's exciting brand of football won over plenty of admirers as he led the Whites to an impressive ninth-place finish in the top-flight.

The Argentine has managed to bolster his squad this summer by securing permanent deals for Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Kristoffer Klaesson, Amari Miller, Sean McGurk and Lewis Bate.

Whilst Harrison illustrated during his loan spell with Leeds last season that he is more than capable of thriving at this level by providing 16 direct goal contributions in 36 league appearances, it will be intriguing to see how Firpo fares in the Premier League.

The full-back, who was signed by the Whites for a fee believed to be in the region of £13m from Barcelona in July, made his competitive bow for the club in their 5-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Although Firpo was unable to follow in the footsteps of Mateusz Klich who marked his Premier League debut for Bielsa's side last year by scoring in their clash with Liverpool, the 24-year-old did show glimpses of his ability at Old Trafford as he completed 93.1% of his passes (as per WhoScored).

Ahead of the club's showdown with Everton this weekend, we have decided to test out your Leeds knowledge in our latest quiz.

Did these 12 past and present Whites players score on their Premier League debuts for the club?

Get involved below!

