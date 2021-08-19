Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For many, Jose Mourinho is finished in England.

Having been sacked in his last three Premier League jobs, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' looks either too outdated for the elite teams in the division and too expensive for the rest.

Still, such has been the magnitude of his impact on these shores, the English footballing conversation will always find the time to broach the subject of Mourinho's managerial style.

Indeed, even now after being appointed AS Roma manager, the 58-year-old remains a much-discussed figure.

During an episode of Sky's 'A League Of Their Own' (via The Daily Mail) pundit Jamie Redknapp - never one to shy away from criticising the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager - laid into Mourinho.

When host Romesh Ranganathan asked Laura Woods (who worked alongside the 3-time Premier League winner during talkSPORT's Euro 2020 coverage) why Mourinho disliked Redknapp, she replied: "The question he asked me was, 'why does Jamie Redknapp hate me so much?'"

Redknapp then responded: "You know, he (Mourinho) is a good guy. He comes over, slags his own team off, takes loads of money and goes home. That is special. That's why he's the Special One.'

The two have previous.

Back in 2015, Mourinho claimed Redknapp had launched a 'campaign' against former Stamford Bridge star Diego Costa after he criticised the Spanish international for his alleged stamp on Emre Can.

"There is a campaign on the television with a certain pundit that is saying Diego Costa [has committed] crimes," he said in pre-match press conference.

"This guy must be nuts."

Certainly, the looming spectre of Mourinho is unlikely to ever truly fade. After one of the most successful managerial careers in modern history, expect to hear plenty more from British pundits.

