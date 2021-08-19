Celtic Transfer News: Contact made over 29-goal striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have made contact with VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis as they look to sign the 26-year-old, Sky Sports reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Georgios Giakoumakis?

It is claimed that the Hoops are in talks with both the player's representatives and his club VVV-Venlo over a potential transfer to Celtic.

The Greek international's asking price is £3m and Venlo are allowing Giakoumakis to speak to other clubs following their relegation from the Eredivisie.

Are any other clubs interested in signing Giakoumakis?

The Sky Sports report discloses that German side Werder Bremen are also interested in signing the striker, who visited the club on Wednesday night [18th of August] to have informal discussions about making the move to Germany.

It is also claimed that Werder Bremen have already had a £1.7m bid for Giakoumakis rejected, as Venlo hold out for £3m.

What kind of pedigree does Giakoumakis have?

The 6ft 1 striker had an interesting 20/21 season. He scored 29 goals in 33 games, including 26 in the Eredivisie, but was unable to prevent his team from being relegated.

He was the top scorer in the Dutch top flight and the only player to score 20 or more goals, which is an impressive record considering he was playing for a struggling team.

Before he joined Venlo, Giakoumakis played for three clubs in his native Greece with his best spell coming at AO Platanias, where he scored 15 goals in 67 games.

Could a Celtic striker leave leave if Giakoumakis joins?

Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops currently have three strikers in the first-team squad as well as Kygo Furuhashi, who is technically a winger but has played as a striker for Celtic. It would not be a surprise to see a forward leave should the 26-year-old move to Glasgow.

Odsonne Edouard is perhaps most likely to move. The Frenchman no longer seems to be the first-choice forward at the club, as he was left out of the starting line-up for the recent wins over Dundee and AZ Alkmaar. His replacement in the Hoops side, Furuhashi, has started the season in excellent form, scoring six goals in six games.

There is also Edouard's contract situation to think about - his deal with Celtic expires at the end of the season. The Hoops can't really allow the player to leave for nothing, and if Giakoumakis signs it might make Edouard's departure this summer more likely with Celtic already acquiring a direct replacement.

There is some interest in Edouard. The Telegraph recently reported that Crystal Palace are keen on the forward.

