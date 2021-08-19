Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diego Costa is eternal.

While his time in the Premier League may have been short and (reasonably) sweet, the 32-year-old remains a cult hero following his spells at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

A master of football's 'dark arts', pretty much anything Costa does is as on-brand as it could be.

Indeed, the Brazilian-born striker has recently joined up with Atlético Mineiro in what is actually his first forrary into the club football scene in the country where he was born.

The Belo Horizonte giants also boast the services of Hulk, making their frontline a physically imposing one for opposition defences.

Of course, neither Costa nor Hulk are quite as fearsome as they were in their prime but, if anyone had any doubts as to whether or not the former Chelsea star still had the desire to compete, comments made during his official unveiling will likely change their mind.

Conducting one of his first interviews since signing for the club, Costa claimed he'd be prepared to battle his own mother on the pitch in order to succeed.

Speaking to television channel TV Galo (via journalist Lucas Salgado), Costa said: “Eu quero ganhar. Se tiver minha mãe dentro de campo, eu vou ter que dar nela também."

Roughly, that translates to: "If my mother was on the pitch and I had to beat her to win, I would. I'm going to do everything to win."

Given some of the antics we've seen from the striker over the course of his career, even that is not quite as ridiculous as it may sound.

