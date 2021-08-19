Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to stay with the Gunners beyond the end of the transfer window and become a club legend, The Express reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

It is claimed by The Express that Aubameyang plans to stay after the transfer window closes and write his place in Gunners history by becoming a 'club legend'.

He wants to see through the three-year contract he signed with Arsenal last year. The Gabon international's deal with the Premier League side expires in June 2023.

Were any clubs interested in signing Aubameyang?

The 32-year-old was recently linked with a move away from the North London club, with Sky Sports reporting that Barcelona wanted to sign the striker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter earlier this week to deny that rumour, however.

"Barcelona have no interest in Pierre Aubameyang, confirmed - he’s not even a target for Barça, no swap deal with Philippe Coutinho," he said.

Has Aubameyang featured for Arsenal this season?

Aubameyang was absent for Arsenal's first league of the season against Brentford and he was missed, as the Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

Afterwards, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that both Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette missed the game as the duo were 'unwell'.

There is some doubt over the Arsenal skipper's participation in this weekend's game with Chelsea. The Metro have disclosed that both Aubameyang and Lacazette were missing from Arsenal's training session on Wednesday [18th of August].

With the game against Chelsea on the 22nd, that doesn't give either Arsenal forward much time to get themselves match-fit.

It would be a blow for Arteta if his captain has to miss another match as the Gunners try to bounce back from the defeat to Brentford.

What does Aubameyang need to do to become a club legend?

The Express reports that Aubameyang wants to become a 'club legend' at Arsenal, so how could that happen?

As a central striker, first and foremost Aubameyang will need to provide a consistent supply of goals. He has scored 85 goals in 148 games for the Gunners.

But after scoring 22 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons, he was limited to just ten last term.

More important, however, is converting his goals into success for the club. Arsenal ideally need to start winning trophies consistently once again and get back into the Champions League.

If Aubameyang can fire Arsenal's way to silverware and Europe's top competition, he might just be remembered as a club legend.

