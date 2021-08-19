Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City came under-fire on Wednesday evening after they released their third-kit for the 2021/22 season.

The kit, designed by Puma, is different to say the least.

It has the club's name on the front in block capitals and is without the club crest. In truth, it looks like a training shirt.

It turns out that Man City aren't the only club that are using this kit design for the 2021/22 season.

Another team that are using the same design by Puma are Fenerbahce.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Turkish giants wore the shirt for the first time in their Europa League qualifying playoff round against HJK on Thursday evening.

Fenerbahçe took one step towards the group stages with a 1-0 victory at the The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Europa League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Muhammed Gümüşkaya scored the only goal of the game for his side in the 68th minute.

The 20-year-old unleashed a fierce with his left-foot from outside the box that rocketed into the net.

He was delighted after the goal and he wanted to show his loyalty to his club by kissing the crest on his shirt.

But there was a problem. He forgot that the Puma kit doesn't have the club crest on it.

Gümüşkaya tried to find the crest on his badge but to no avail. It made for a comedic moment and you can watch it below:

These Puma kits really are the gift that keeps on giving.

They may be horrendous, but at least they are providing comedy moments like this.

Chelsea to sign Tchouameni? Dusan Vlahovic agrees to join Man City! Kylian Mbappé transfer request? | The Football Terrace

Fenerbahçe will be looking to book their place in the group stage of the Europa League when they play HJK in the return leg next week.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News