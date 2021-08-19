Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raphael Varane was finally unveiled as a Manchester United player last weekend.

The Frenchman was presented to the Old Trafford crowd before their Premier League opener against Leeds.

Varane has been training with his new teammates this week and he could make his debut against Southampton on the weekend.

But what will he bring to this Man United side?

Of course, he's an incredible defender who has won it all. He will bring an abundance of experience to United.

He's also a strong leader - and he showed that at half-time of the 2018 World Cup final.

Varane was in the starting lineup in France's match against Croatia three years ago.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

France were the favourites to win the game and they took a 2-1 lead going into half-time.

And Varane would give an inspirational speech during the break to motivate his teammates.

Didier Deschamps, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann all spoke before Varane himself got involved.

His speech has been shown in fascinating footage from inside the dressing room and you can watch it at 1:34 below.

Varane shouts to his teammates: "Don't get too worked up about positioning. Guys, it's in your head. Be positive, believe in it. We're gunna win guys! We're gunna win this match! No need to get too worked up about it, come on!"

Banging on the table, he added: "We're gunna win, guys. 45 minutes, flat-out, come on!"

Man United in talks to sign Tchouaméni | The Football Terrace

Varane's words proved to pay dividends as France went on to win 4-2 and lift the World Cup trophy for the second time.

United are not only getting a great player - they are getting a leader, too.

He will no doubt be integral as United look to end their 5-year drought for a trophy this season.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

News Now - Sport News