Harry Kane to Man City: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could soon change stance

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from The Independent, Daniel Levy may change his stance over Tottenham striker Harry Kane if Manchester City make a £150m bid.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Manchester City's interest in Kane has been the Premier League's highest profile saga of the summer transfer window.

It is alleged the English champions have already made a bid worth up to £125m for the Three Lions skipper, however that was not enough to entice Tottenham into talks over selling Kane.

The atmosphere has become hostile with Kane believing chairman Daniel Levy has failed to honour a gentleman's agreement from last summer, while miscommunications over his delayed return to training have soured the striker's relationship with Tottenham's supporters.

Enter Giveaway

What is Daniel Levy's stance on Kane?

As per The Independent, chairman Levy has thus far remained adamant that Kane is not for sale, while previous reports have claimed that he's no longer accepting calls from the Manchester club.

However, it is now being claimed that Levy's stance on Kane may change in the coming weeks, with Manchester City prepared to bid £150m for the 28-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

The Independent report that such a sum could be enough for Levy to engage in talks with City over Kane's departure.

Although it is believed that won't be enough to seal a deal for Kane, sources feel that a £150m bid may at least break the deadlock and open negotiations, with various add-ons then being discussed.

£125m Harry Kane bid REJECTED! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Is Kane worth £150m-plus?

In a capitalist market you're worth whatever someone is willing to pay.

But economic philosophy aside, Tottenham will feel that kind of price is justified after Manchester City already forked out £100m on Jack Grealish.

In comparison to the Aston Villa star, Kane has played in four Champions League campaigns, made 49 more appearances for England and is one of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers.

He's already established as a world-class player and at 28 should be amid his footballing prime.

Furthermore, Tottenham are would be selling to a club they were direct title rivals with not too long ago and with three years left on his current contract, Spurs aren't actually under any pressing obligation to part with Kane this summer.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

Will Man City make any more signings?

Even for a club as rich as City, there surely won't be much left in the kitty if they manage to land Kane after already setting a British record fee for Grealish.

However, if there's one area of the squad seemingly still in need of bolstering, it's surely left-back. Benjamin Mendy is too injury prone, Joao Cancelo is right-footed and Oleksandr Zinchekno is as much a midfielder as he is a No.3.

Pep Guardiola may feel those options are good enough for the time being, however.

News Now - Sport News