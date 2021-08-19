Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano says 70-cap attacker wants to leave

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are trying to find a solution to their current situation with Willian who wants to leave the club, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Willian?

The former Chelsea man was linked with a move to Inter Miami last month, but The Sun reported that the deal collapsed as the 70-cap Brazilian international's wage demands were too high for the MLS club.

It is claimed that he wanted around £167k a week to play in the United States.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Willian?

Transfer expert Romano took to Twitter to provide an update on the Willian situation.

He disclosed that Arsenal are looking to find a solution as the 33-year-old has wanted to leave the Gunners for months. He also revealed that Al-Ahli were never interested in signing Willian.

"Arsenal are still hopeful to find a solution for Willian. He wants to leave the club since May," Romano said.

"Arsenal are looking for bids for Willian, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira. Al-Ahli links for Willian were completely fake - never started any negotiation."

£125m Harry Kane bid REJECTED! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Was it a mistake to sign Willian last summer?

The move for Willian hasn't worked out for the Gunners. At the time, it seemed like a good deal as the former Anzhi Makhachkala man had done well for Chelsea. In 339 games for the Stamford Bridge club, he scored 63 goals and contributed 62 assists, winning two Premier League titles.

Signing a two-time title winner on a free transfer looked like a sensible decision. It hasn't happened for Willian in North London, though.

Enter Giveaway

He made 37 appearances for the Gunners last season, but was limited to only 21 starts. The player wasn't involved in the first-team squad for the opening Premier League game of this season against Brentford.

One reason that Arsenal may be looking to get Willian off their books is his wages. Spotrac reports that the player is on £192,308, which is the third-highest weekly wage at the club. That is a lot of money for a player who seems to be surplus to first-team requirements.

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

Are Arsenal likely to sign a direct replacement?

Arsenal might not be looking to sign a replacement for Willian once he eventually leaves the North London club. The Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Ødegaard, but he is more of a central attacking midfielder than a wide player like Willian.

Transfermarkt shows that Arsenal have options that are available on the right-wing, such as Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka, so at the moment a direct replacement for Willian might not be top of the list when it comes to Mikel Arteta's transfer priorities.

News Now - Sport News