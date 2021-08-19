Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are in negotiations with Mohamed Salah about a new contract which will keep the player at Anfield until 2025, the Athletic reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mohamed Salah?

It is claimed that talks with the Egyptian international and his representatives are already underway, and if a deal can be agreed the new contract would be the most expensive in Liverpool's history.

How much does Salah currently earn at Liverpool?

Sportrac shows that Salah currently earns £200,000 a week at Anfield, which makes him the joint-second highest paid player at the club, along with Thiago Alcantara. The only player who earns more is Virgil van Dijk, who is paid £220,000 a week.

Why will Liverpool want Salah to sign a new deal?

Liverpool will want Salah to sign a new deal as his contract expires in 2023. If he has not agreed a new deal by next year, it could be a sign to any interested clubs that the striker is available for sale

Likewise, should the contract talks not go well, it would make more sense for Salah to be sold before his deal only has one year remaining, when Liverpool would likely end up selling for less than his actual value.

Another reason that the former Premier League champions will want Salah to extent his stay is that he has been such an important player for Liverpool. He has 126 goals in 204 games for Jurgen Klopp's side, and helped them win the title in 2019/20.

The fact The Athletic's report claims Salah's potential contract would be the most expensive in club history shows that Liverpool are well-aware of just how crucial the 29-year-old is.

How badly would Liverpool miss Salah?

Salah would be a big miss for Liverpool if he were to leave the Anfield club. He seems to be the talisman that makes the first-team tick. He's only played one Premier League game this season - against Norwich - and already he has contributed one goal and two assists.

No matter who Liverpool bring in to replace Salah, they would unlikely be as integral to the team as the former Chelsea man.

WhoScored shows just how important Salah was to Liverpool last season. He scored the most Premier League goals for the club - 22 - and contributed the most shots on goal per game with an average of 3.4.

That constant goal threat would unlikely be easy to replicate by any new arrival, or any of the players that are currently at the club.

Klopp and all at Liverpool will be hoping the talks go well and Salah commits his future to the club.

