Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world.

The Belgian midfielder has been extraordinary for Manchester City and Belgium in the past few years.

So it's no surprise that De Bruyne is paid very well by his club.

According to Spotrac, the midfielder picks up a cool £400,000-per-week, making him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

But who has been the Premier League's best player in every season since it's inception in 1992?

That question has been answered in a brilliant video by HITC Sevens as they've named the highest earner at the end of every season.

View the best-paid player in every Premier League season below...

1992/93 - John Barnes (£10,000-per-week)

1993/94 - John Barnes (£10,000-per-week)

John Barnes became England's first £10,000-per-week player when he signed for Liverpool in 1987. He was still the Premier League's highest earner in 1992 and held top spot until 1994.

Cantona was rewarded with a new contract in April 1995 after his brilliance for Manchester United.

1995/96 - Dennis Bergkamp (£25,000-per-week)

Arsenal smashed their transfer record when they paid Inter £7.5m for Bergkamp in 1995. The Gunners also made him the best-paid player in the Premier League. He was worth every penny.

1996/97 - Fabrizio Ravanelli (£42,000-per-week)

Ravenelli arrived in Middlesbrough with a big reputation and he delivered in his short stay at the club, scoring 32 goals in 50 games before moving to Marseille.

1997/98 - Alan Shearer (£34,000-per-week)

1998/99 - Alan Shearer (£34,000-per-week)

Ravenelli's departure meant Shearer became the Premier League's best-paid player. The England striker was tearing it up for Newcastle at the time.

1999/00 - Roy Keane (£52,000-per-week)

2000/01 - Roy Keane (£52,000-per-week)

2001/02 - Roy Keane (£90,000-per-week)

2002/03 - Roy Keane (£90,000-per-week)

Keane overtook Shearer after signing a new £52,000-per-week contract in December 1999. He was given another massive pay-rise in 2001 and retained top spot until 2003.

2003/04 - Hernan Crespo (£94,000-per-week)

Crespo was given a lot of money but he failed to perform at Chelsea, scoring just 25 times in 73 games for the Blues.

2004/05 - Frank Lampard (£98,000-per-week)

Chelsea rewarded Lampard with a new contract in the summer of 2004, worth nearly £100,000-per-week.

2005/06 - Steven Gerrard (£100,000-per-week)

Gerrard became the Premier League's first £100,000-per-week player in 2005. He originally wanted to leave the club but had a change of heart and signed a new four-deal with his boyhood club.

2006/07 - Andriy Shevchenko (£118,000-per-week)

Chelsea were throwing money around at will in the middle of the 2000s and Shevchenko was one player they spent a lot of money on. He flopped at the west London club, unfortunately.

2007/08 - John Terry (£135,000-per-week)

Terry had emerged into one of the best defenders in world football and he was rewarded by Chelsea with a massive contract during the 07/08 campaign.

2008/09 - Robinho (£160,000-per-week)

Man City had been taken over by Sheikh Mansour and one of their first marquee signings under his tenure was Robinho. He lasted just two seasons at the club before departing.

2009/10 - Carlos Tevez (£250,000-per-week)

2010/11 - Carlos Tevez (£250,000-per-week)

2011/12 - Carlos Tevez (£250,000-per-week)

2012/13 - Carlos Tevez (£250,000-per-week)

Tevez was paid a quarter of a million pounds every week after moving from Man United to fierce rivals Man City. He held the crown of the Premier League's highest-paid player until his departure in 2013.

2013/14 - Wayne Rooney (£300,000-per-week)

2014/15 - Wayne Rooney (£300,000-per-week)

2015/16 - Wayne Rooney (£300,000-per-week)

2016/17 - Wayne Rooney (£300,000-per-week)

Rooney is one of the best players in Premier League history and Man United made him the league's best paid player during the 2013/14 season, a title he held until his departure in 2017.

2017/18 - Alexis Sanchez (£350,000-per-week)

2018/19 - Alexis Sanchez (£350,000-per-week)

United paid Sanchez a ridiculous amount of money when they signed him from Arsenal. The less said about his spell at the Red Devils, the better...

2019/20 - David de Gea (£375,000-per-week)

De Gea was once the best goalkeeper in the world and he was rewarded with a massive contract at the start of the 2019/20 season. He has declined since signing the deal.

2020/21 - Gareth Bale (£560,000-per-week)

Bale was on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, who are paying him a ridiculous £560,000-per-week.

2021/22 - Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000-per-week)

De Bruyne is now the Premier League's highest-paid player and deservedly so.

