Sheffield United news: Blades step up transfer pursuit of Premier League starlet

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion this weekend when they face Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

After experiencing a dismal campaign in the Premier League which culminated in relegation earlier this year, the Blades opted to hand over the reins to Slavisa Jokanovic.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the Serbian has previously excelled at this level during his spells in charge of Fulham and Watford and thus would have been hoping to lead United to a barnstorming start to the new term.

However, the Blades have only managed to pick up one point from their opening three league games and have yet to score a goal in the second-tier.

Considering that his side are lacking an attacking spark, it is hardly a surprise that Jokanovic has recently been linked with a move for one of Manchester United's starlets.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from talkSPORT earlier this week suggested that the Blades were interested in signing Red Devils winger Amad Diallo on a temporary basis this summer.

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to send the 19-year-old out on loan in order to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football this season.

Diallo featured on eight occasions for the Red Devils' senior side during the previous campaign after the club opted to sign him from Atalanta.

The winger also made three appearances at Under-23 level for United in which he netted four goals and provided three assists for his team-mates.

In a fresh update concerning Diallo's future, it has now been revealed that the Blades have decided to step up their transfer pursuit.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, United have entered talks with United over a potential loan deal for Diallo as they look to win the race for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Crystal Palace and Basel are also reportedly interested in sealing a move for Diallo, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic is able to convince Solskjaer that Bramall Lane is the ideal place for the winger to nurture his development.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the teenager will be able to establish himself as a regular starter in the Premier League for the Eagles, a move to a side in a lower division could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

For the Blades' sake, the arrival of a player who is capable of operating on either wing will unquestionably add some much-needed versatility to their squad.

Providing that Diallo joins Jokanovic's side, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up producing a host of impressive performances in the Championship as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

