When James Rodríguez signed for Everton last summer, many football fans couldn’t quite believe it.

Six years previously, the Colombian signed for Real Madrid for £63 million after an incredible 2014 World Cup campaign.

While he was in and out of Real Madrid’s side during his time at the Bernabeu, he did help them win two La Ligas and two Champions Leagues. He also helped Bayern Munich to two league titles during his loan spell.

There was no doubt he still had quality and reports suggested that he ruinited with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton on a free transfer.

Within weeks, he was looking like the signing of the season.

In his first five league matches, James had scored three and produced three assists.

However, for the rest of the Premier League season, he only managed three goals and one further assist.

And now, with Ancelotti returning to Real Madrid and Rafa Benitez replacing him, James’ future at Goodison Park is in doubt.

The forward, who is valued at £25.2m, still hasn’t returned to training this season after coming in close contract with a positive Covid-19 test. And it doesn’t seem he’s taking too much interest in Everton’s campaign right now.

That’s because, while appearing on his Twitch channel, he revealed that he didn’t know who his side were playing this weekend.

"I don't even know who Everton plays with, if you can tell me please..." he said less than 48 hours before Everton face Leeds on Saturday.

A clip has not yet emerged James’ quotes are being widely reported by many reputable sources and Everton fans aren't too impressed.

Imagine being paid £90,000-per-week and openly admitting that you don’t really care who your side is playing.

He also admitted that his future is uncertain but is expecting a good season.

"I have faith that this season will be good for me, big things are coming for me," he added.

"Between now and August 30, anything can happen, I don't even know where I'll play. I'll be where things go well."

