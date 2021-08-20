Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Betis completed the signing of German Pezzella on Thursday evening.

The Argentine, who has been capped 23 times by his country, has re-joined the club he played for between 2015-2017 in a €4m move.

And the La Liga outfit announced the signing in style.

In recent years, football clubs have been getting more and more adventurous when announcing their players.

Man United famously announced Alexis Sanchez playing the piano in 2018.

While, earlier this week, Besiktas unveiled Michy Bathuayi while wearing a Batman costume.

But Betis' video announcing the signing of Pezzella may have topped both of those.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows Aitor Ruibal, Betis' forward, drive to the Benito Villamarin in the fashion of a Grand Theft Auto character.

He meets Guido Rodriguez, his teammate, at the stadium before they hand a Betis shirt to Pezzella.

The clip finishes with Pezzella holding the shirt as the words 'mission passed' appear.

It's truly a work of art and you can watch it below:

Videos like this are designed to get people talking about them and that's exactly what it's managed, attracting over 10k retweets and 33k 'likes' at the time of writing.

Ruibal might want to pursue a career in acting after his playing days come to an end.

View some of the reaction to the video below:

Betis are currently ninth in La Liga after drawing their opening game of the season against Mallorca.

Pezzella could be called upon and make his second debut for the club when they face Betis on Friday evening.

