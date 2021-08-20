Call of Duty Vanguard: Developers Confirm Anti-cheat will be launching in Warzone

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard will be taking control of Warzone from Black Ops Cold War soon and players will be over the moon to hear they will be bringing in an anti-cheat.

The battle royale game has been rife with hackers and this issue has been so bad that a lot of players have stopped playing the game.

Famous streamers TimTheTatMan and NickMercs are following suit and instead are playing Apex Legends instead.

There was a huge in-game event in Warzone that revealed the first trailer of Vanguard, and this saw excitement build massively across the fan base.

Developers Confirm Anti-cheat will be launching in Warzone When Vanguard takes over

When Black Ops Cold War took control of Verdansk, there were huge changes to the map and when Vanguard takes control, players will be treated to a whole new map.

Call of Duty is able to ban hackers currently, but they are only soft bans. This means the player loses their account, but they can just create another account and continue hacking away.

We finally saw Call of Duty announce on social media that they were going to implement an anti-cheat into the game when the new map arrives.

Although we still have to wait a few months for this, it is still great news and it will hopefully get the community enjoying Warzone again.

This news has already gone down well with big streamers, with TimTheTatMan tweeting that when it comes to Vanguard, he is ‘all in’.

The map of Verdansk has been a lot of fun, and it was good seeing the developers change the map by teleporting us back to the 1980s, but wholesale changes are needed to keep the content fresh. Therefore a completely new map is great news for Warzone.

Hopefully, this anti-cheat eliminates the huge problem Call of Duty currently faces, as some of the hacks like aimbot allow players to get straight headshots no matter how far the hacker is from their opponent.

