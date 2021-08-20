West Brom Transfer News: Baggies man set to seal switch to Championship rival

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to back up their recent 4-0 victory over Sheffield United by delivering a positive performance in their clash with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

The Baggies ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after sending out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship on Wednesday.

After taking the lead via an own-goal from Jack Robinson in the first-half of their showdown with the Blades, West Brom sealed all three points thanks to strikes from Dara O'Shea, Alex Mowatt and Callum Robinson.

Whilst this particular trio are likely to feature again for the Baggies this weekend, the club are reportedly set to wave goodbye to one of their players ahead of their trip to Ewood Park.

According to the Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers will complete a temporary switch to Stoke City today.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is set to sign a season-long loan deal at the bet365 Stadium.

Although Sawyers initially made a bright start to his second spell at The Hawthorns by helping his side achieve promotion to the Premier League, his form dipped during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign as he struggled to adapt to life at the highest level.

Limited to 19 league appearances, the midfielder only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.12 in the top-flight which was the lowest total recorded by a Baggies player.

Currently below the likes of Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt in the pecking order at West Brom, Sawyers is no longer guaranteed regular first-team football at the club and thus a move to Stoke could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that West Brom manager Valerien Ismael wants his players to squeeze their opponents this season by pressing high, it could be argued that Sawyers is not exactly a good match for this particular philosophy.

According to data gathered from FBref, the midfielder has only managed to press the ball in the final third of the pitch on 1.45 occasions per 90 minutes during the past year.

Whilst it isn't a major shock that the Baggies are allowing the midfielder to leave, they are taking somewhat of a risk by loaning him to a Championship rival as Stoke will fancy their chances of launching a push for promotion this season.

With Sawyers set to leave the club, it will be intriguing to see whether Ismael decides to draft in a replacement for him as he is relatively short of options in central-midfield.

