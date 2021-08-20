Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he will fight Caleb Plant in November.

This highly-anticipated bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The two boxers will fight for the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. Alvarez will be eager to take Plant's IBF title.

The Mexican wrote on Instagram: "This Nov 6th we’ll put Mexican boxing on top. Let’s go for the missing belt!"

There were plenty of talks going on between the camps of both parties regarding a fight but it broke through after Alvarez wanted an assurance of £28 million even if Plant withdrew.

Last month there were reports claiming the chances of the fight taking place was zero.

However, it looks like we will witness what could turn out to be one of the best fights in recent times.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said that Alvarez is eager to take on Plant and will want to fight WBA heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. He stated, per a report in The Sun:

"They (Canelo and his team) do want to fight Caleb Plant. That is what they want at the end of the day.

“Dmitry Bivol is there, he accepted the fight, he’s ready to fight, but the ultimate goal for Canelo is to be undisputed at 168 lbs. So they’ll [Canelo] reignite that.

"He [Canelo] likes to take challenges, and he loves to take great fights. Dmitry Bivol and all these guys at 175 are all tough."

Alvarez, who currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles, hasn't lost any of his 15 fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. However, Plant is a tough nut to crack, having won all of his 21 fights so far.

Alvarez vs Plant is a bout that fans will be highly excited for and we could well see the PPV sales going through the roof for this one.

