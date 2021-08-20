WWE SummerSlam 2021: Charlotte Flair is looking totally shredded ahead of PPV

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's almost time to watch the action unfold at another entertaining SummerSlam pay-per-view.

After the drama from Money in the Bank, Saturday night promises to bring fireworks with three scheduled WWE women's matches on the card.

One match a lot of fans are most excited for is the battle for the RAW Women's Championship title.

The red brand belt will be laid on the line by Nikki A.S.H, who claimed the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase last month. The Almost Superhero snatched the title from Charlotte Flair, who had been named the new champion just 24 hours before.

It was unexpected, dramatic, and marvellous as the Scot capitalised on a weak moment during Monday Night RAW, pinning The Queen to win her first ever WWE belt.

On Saturday, the two will take to the ring alongside Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the title.

Flair has already backed herself to become the champion at the pay-per-view event and her latest Instagram post just confirms her right to be feeling confident in herself.

The Queen has uploaded a selfie of her in the gym alongside the caption: 'Good lighting. HOLA, VEGAS'.

Flair looks in unbelievable shape – showing off her muscles in the mirror after what looks like an intense workout session.

She often shares snaps of her immaculate physique, but this upload is sure to be another nod towards the fact she is eager to remain unbeaten at SummerSlam.

During a backstage interview on Monday night, the 11-time WWE title-holder said: "On the grandest stage, I always shine the brightest. Yes, I'm very confident I'll be walking out of SummerSlam, the 12-time women's champion."

Flair will be making her fifth appearance at the event and has every intention of maintaining her 100% success rate with a title win in Nevada.

You can find out everything you need to know and what to expect from all three SummerSlam women's matches in our handy guide. You can also watch all WWE SummerSlam matches on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

