Tottenham became the first-ever English side to play in the newly-formed Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men had a night to forget against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Nuno opted to field an entirely changed starting line-up from Sunday's excellent 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City - and it showed. Spurs, who were also without star striker Harry Kane for their trip to Portugal, were very poor against their Primeira Liga opponents in the first leg of their qualifying play-off tie.

Summer signings Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil all made their debuts for the north London side as part of a Tottenham team largely made up of youth players.

Despite missing their big-name personnel, Spurs were still expected to put up far more of a fight against Pacos than they did. The home side took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Lucas Silva darted in behind Romero, before firing the ball home.

Pacos worked hard to preserve their advantage in the second half and will deservedly take a 1-0 lead to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for next week's second leg.

The limp nature of Spurs' performance on the night, though, makes a pre-match viral video created by Pacos seem all the more amusing.

In the clip, two supporters are seen on a sofa reacting to the news that they had been drawn against Tottenham. However, the pair are unaware of which London side they will be facing and jokingly make their way through the potential options.

After ruling out Chelsea on the grounds of their involvement in the Champions League, the two pals quickly poke fun at the possibility of their opposition being Arsenal.

"Don't be a fool," says one man to the other. "They failed to qualify for Europe!"

The duo also quickly rule out playing "the team with the bubbles," as West Ham qualified for the more prestigious Europa League.

In a dig at Tottenham, the two fans insist they are running out of options.

"But...if Fulham got relegated, then it can only be Crystal Palace?"

At this point, Pacos' beaver mascot enters the fray out of frustration and lets the pair know that their side will be playing Spurs.

"Oh, these guys? Pfff, we can easily win," exclaims one of the supporters after receiving the news. As it turned out, he wasn't wrong either!

You can see the tongue-in-cheek clip below...

Tottenham will need to improve significantly on Thursday night's performance if they are to avoid an embarrassing early exit from European football's third-tier competition.

Some Spurs fans, though, claim that Nuno's team selection for the first leg proves that he is not interested in the competition - and wouldn't be heartbroken if his side were to go out.

The Tottenham team sheet for next week's clash will be very interesting indeed.

